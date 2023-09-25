FRISCO (Silver Star Nation) — After the Cowboys’ 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola is encouraging the team to move on.

Spagnola identified pre-existing problems going into the Arizona game, including the Cowboys’ penchant to settle for field goals and lack of touchdowns, especially in the red zone.

Despite the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy remained level-headed and expressed his plans to overcome the team’s shortcomings at this week’s practices.

“When things aren’t right, you work harder at it,” McCarthy said. “You spend more time on it.”

