FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — It was nice to see Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson joining on a podium to announce Johnson’s induction into the very selective Ring of Honor, Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola said.

The announcement was made before the Cowboy’s 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Jones and Johnson expressed their admiration and gratitude toward one another.

“We were young boys together,” Jones said. “Jimmy was worth five Heisman Trophies in my eyes. The point is that this is a very appropriate, very time to nail it. It was always going to happen.”

“My feeling for Jerry has never changed,” Johnson said. “And, this may be strange. I love the guy. He is a big, big part, maybe the biggest part of my entire career. And I’m very appreciative of that.”

The induction ceremony will be on December 30, 2023, during halftime at the AT&T Stadium.