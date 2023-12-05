SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Have you been good this year? While Santa comes to bring presents to good children in Austria, Germany, and northern Italy he has a less jolly partner to punish the naughty ones.
In European folklore, a half-goat, horned, monstrous creature comes on Krampusnacht (Krampus night) before the feast of Saint Nicholas to scare and punish naughty children. He serves as a reminder to children to be on their best behavior.
The phrase ‘to hell in a handbasket’ finds its origin in the belief that Krampus carries a basket to take misbehaving children to hell. This notion was popularized by the German postcard industry boom in the 1890s, introducing the tradition of Krampuskarten.
Krampus-themed holiday cards often depict the creature stuffing children into baskets or bags, armed with birch sticks for punishment. Some cards even portray Krampus as a woman, whipping misbehaving men with birch sticks. Many cards bear the message ‘Gruß vom Krampus!’ or Greetings from Krampus.
In cities across the alpine region, Krampus Night parades feature hundreds of Krampus demons accompanied by angels and led by Saint Nick. In Krampuslaufs (Krampus Runs), people dressed as the demon run through the streets, frightening both naughty children and adults. These parades attract large crowds of spectators and visitors.
In America, the 2015 film “Krampus” brought the creature to a widespread audience. In the horror film, a boy accidentally summons Krampus to his home during a bad Christmas. The idea gained popularity, and now many haunted houses across the country hold Krampusnacht events. His image is depicted on merchandise in many chain stores such as JOANN and Hot Topic as well as sellers on Etsy and Amazon.