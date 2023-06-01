SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A funeral home in Shreveport hosted a memorial service honoring a musical legend Wednesday.

Shreveport Funeral Home and Cremation Tribute Center hosted the memorial book signing service as an homage to pop music icon Tina Turner to allow fans in the area to pay their respect by signing a funeral registry which will be mailed to Turner’s family.

Brandon Peterson, Manager of Shreveport Funeral Home explained the gesture.

“Today we’re having a memorial book signing for the late great Tina Turner. Just an opportunity for all of her dear fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier metro place to come out and pay their respects to the great legend and to sign her register book, Peterson said.”

Turner’s career spanned multiple decades and local fans wanted a venue to collectively support her family as they mourn.

Peterson reflected on the moment’s cultural and historic value.

“How often do we get to be a part of history? You know we’re here in Shreveport, Louisiana so there are great-great ideas here. My business partner and I came up with this idea when we learned about Tina’s passing and we thought what a fabulous way to honor her life and legacy by allowing her fans to be a part of it.”

This was the first year they have done a memorial ceremony for a celebrity and hope to continue to do more memorial services similar to one honoring Turner.