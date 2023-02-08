SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – As the high school basketball season winds down, as are the high school careers of many athletes around the ArkLaTex. One player who will continue her career at the next level in a different sport is Janiya Vanderpool.



Vanderpool caught up with KTAL Sports Reporter John Sartori as our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.



JS: John Sartori

JV: Janiya Vanderpool



JS: Just a few months to graduation now, what are your plans after you leave Byrd?



JV: I’ll be going to Lyon College to play volleyball.



JS: What has it been like being a multi-sport athlete over four years?



JV: It’s been fun. My coaches definitely helped me….In the beginning, it was kind of challenging, but it was all worth it in the end.



JS: Do you have a major picked out?



JV: Yes. Early Childhood Education.



JS: What grades are you thinking?



JV: 1st and 3rd grade.



JS: What is going to be the memory that you take with you most?



JV: Just the memories that I made with my friends and the connections I made with a lot of my teachers.



JS: What does being a Yellow Jacket mean to you?



JV: It means a lot. It’s Byrd, so I love it.