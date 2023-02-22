SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Marijuana edibles that look like ‘regular’ candy are causing trouble for parents of students in Caddo Parish.

An anonymous mother claims a student from Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy gave her unknowing 13-year-old daughter marijuana edibles.

“She was given candy which later found out to be edibles by a student at her school. Her and multiple other students at lunch time,” the parent claims.

The mother says the student that gave her daughter the edibles had about 50 unwrapped gummies in her bag.

Now, other parents of Green Oaks students are voicing their frustrations on the situation.

“It made me feel like my kid wasn’t safe. We should be doing more to make sure that they’re not around drugs[…]How is even possible that the school is allowing edibles?” says concerned parent Lauren Anderson.

Anderson went on to say that she doesn’t feel secure that the school never notified her.

A spokesperson for Caddo Parish Schools issued this statement after reaching out on the situation:

“Board policy will be followed to discipline any student found to be in possession of an illegal substance.

We take the health and safety of our students very seriously and any illicit products will be immediately confiscated. We encourage students to notify a teacher or an administrator if they believe a classmate has a controlled substance.

We hope parents will have a conversation with their children to warn them of the risks of consuming items if they are not familiar with the origins of it or did not purchase the product.”