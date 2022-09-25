SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Texas man is dead, and multiple people, including small children, were critically injured in a Saturday evening head-on collision near Many, according to Louisiana State Police.

Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6, just west of Many.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday LSP troopers from Troop E responded to the crash between a 2016 GMC Acadia and a 2016 Cadillac CTS.

When they arrived, troopers found Hogan, who was a passenger in the Cadillac, deceased, while the car’s driver, a 4-year-old passenger, and a 6-year-old passenger were severely injured. In addition, troopers found a 2-year-old passenger who was restrained and suffering from moderate injuries.

Neither Hogan nor the CTS driver and two older children was wearing seatbelts.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Stacy Martone of Many was driving his GMC Acadia west on Highway 6 when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with the CTS.

Martone, who was wearing a seatbelt suffered moderate injuries, also was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The investigation remains open.