SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

In a media release, the coroner’s office said that 77-year-old Sidney Francis Robinson was identified after he was found dead by a close relative inside the 400 block of Washington Street in Highland.

Robinson was found beaten at 11:40 a.m. and had facial and head lacerations.

The slaying, Caddo Parish’s third homicide of 2023, remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.