Shreveport Police arrested 31 year-old Jeremon Stewart on Monday, November 7th for one count each of Simple Burglary, Domestic Abuse Battery with Serious Bodily Injury, Theft, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Shreveport Police officers were contacted on October 29, 2022 in reference to domestic abuse in the 5900 block of Union Avenue. A victim suffering from a black eye, a broken tooth, a ruptured eardrum and a broken arm was present, though the suspect had fled the scene.

An investigation was conducted and warrants for Stewart’s arrest were consequentially obtained.