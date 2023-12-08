(Loving Living Local) – Food Network Christmas Cookie Contestant, Madison Bagley, owner of Busy B Bakehouse, shows Susan how she creates her cookies and shares how others can learn from her.

Whether you are a seasoned or beginner, Madison will host a cookie decorating class at Marshall Mercantile on December 18th at 6 pm. So hurry before the class fills up. You can purchase your tickets here to reserve your spot and learn from one of the best. Madison also holds online classes through her website so you can learn directly from your kitchen and at your own pace.

Catch the Christmas Cookie Challenge episode that features Madison, Thursday on the Food Network Channel at 8 pm, and also on HBO MAX. Make sure to tune in to support and cheer her on.