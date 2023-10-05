BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake, the Brooks family, and LSU Athletics announced on Wednesday that LSU football safety, Greg Brooks Jr., has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, medulloblastoma, according to a release from LSU.

This announcement comes weeks after Brooks had a brain tumor removed during an extensive surgery.

“The surgery was successful in removing the tumor, and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread,” said Catherine O’Neal, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake. “As he begins rehab in the coming weeks, Greg’s family and care team will determine a treatment plan in collaboration with nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer. He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle.”

The support for Brooks has come from on and off the field as the LSU football team has been wearing a No. 3 patch on the back of their helmets during every game and it was announced today that the Tiger Athletic Foundation will be launching The Greg Brooks Victory Fund.

“Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all,” said the Brooks family in a statement. “He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans. Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior! Please continue to keep No. 3, and our entire family, in your prayers.”

According to LSU, the Greg Brooks Victory Fund will offset the costs related to Greg’s care, including treatment, medicine, therapy, travel, and more.

“Greg is a fighter and a winner, and we believe wholeheartedly that he will conquer this battle with cancer,” said William F. Tate IV, LSU President. “Victories are rarely achieved alone, which is why we’re calling on fans from around the world to rally behind The Greg Brooks Victory Fund. Your support will ensure that Greg and his family have everything they need as they embark on their journey to healing and recovery.”

Click here if you would like to contribute to The Greg Brooks Victory Fund.