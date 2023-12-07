SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All-terrain, electric-powered wheelchairs are now available for use at eight Louisiana State Parks.

If you’re interested in reserving an all-terrain wheelchair at Fontainebleau State Park, Bogue Chitto State Park, Jimmie Davis State Park, LA State Arboretum at Chicot State Park, North Toledo Bend State Park, Port Hudson State Historic Site, or Sam Houston State Park, contact the park at least 48 hours in advance.

All-terrain wheelchairs are available between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at most parks, but chairs at Port Hudson State Park, LA State Arboretum at Chico are available from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You must rent the chairs to use them.

To use the chairs, you must meet the following requirements:

ATC users must be accompanied by companions who are at least 18 years of age. Your companion must be in good physical condition and able to navigate State Park property.

Companions and users must present a picture ID upon arrival for the reservation. Reservation names must match with ID.

A User agreement and waiver and release of liability form must be signed after the training has been completed.

Users and companions must arrive 30 minutes before their reservation.

Users under age 16 must wear a safety helmet and eye protection, which OSP will provide.

Users should bring any needed or required additional protective gear.

If you would like to see the Action Trackchair Operating Instructions in advance of your visit, click here.