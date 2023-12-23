LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Over the next four year, hundreds of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be deployed across the state.

The programs goal is to encorage environmental justice by reducing transportation emissions and promoting clean air, according to the LA NEVI report.

In addition to providing convenient and affodable charging experience along designated alternative ‘fuel corridors.’

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is asking the public to attend their webinar on January 26 to discuss pertinent elements of the National Electrical Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) request for proposal; and have opened their email for public comments, questions and concerns until February 16, 2024.

According to LA DOTD, Louisiana will recieve approximately $73 million dolloars for EV infrastructure as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in November 2021.

According to the drafted report, over the next four years the LA DOTD goal is to deploy charging stations across the state along national highway system roues include : I-10, I-12, I-110, I-210, I-610, I-220/Loop LA 3132, I-49 (Future I-910/US 90/US 167), LA 1/LA 3235, I-59, and I-55.

The program allows for a phased approach to buildout DC Fast Chargers that meed federal requirements.

Close up look at Shreveport nominated corridors (Source Clean Cities & Louisiana Clean Fuels).

Map of the LA charging stations for the preliminary phase 1, installing four chargers at each location. (SOURCE: Louisiana Clean Fuel & Clean Cities)

Phase 2 ‘Lower cost scenario’ shows map of Louisiana’s 760 Electrical Vehicle EV Charging stations and corridors. (SOURCE: Louisiana Clean Fuels & Clean Cities)

The funds will cover 80 percent of the EV infrastructure expenses with a minimum of 20% non-federal match covered by grant recipients.

LA DOTD’s request for proposal for the NEVI formula program can be accessed here.