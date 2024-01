SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Inauguration of Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry was moved to Sunday to avoid a Monday rainout.

Landry will take his oath of office and make his first inaugural address as Louisiana’s 57th governor.

The Governor’s Inaugural Ball, or the “People’s Ball,” as Landry is calling it, and the inauguration of the Louisiana Legislature are both still slated for Monday, January 8.

We will provide a live stream of the event on Sunday, January 7, at 4:30 p.m.