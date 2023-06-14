WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shongaloo man died in a housefire on Wednesday morning.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, the Shongaloo Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Hill Top Road around 1:30 a.m. Officials say one victim was found in a bedroom.

Officials say the identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office. Officials believe the victim is the 73-year-old homeowner.

Two cats also died in the fire.

Following an investigation, including nearby surveillance video, officials believe lightning from overnight storms is a contributing factor to the fire.

SFD was unable to locate any working smoke alarms in the home.