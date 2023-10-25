LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jeff Landry held his first news conference as governor-elect Wendesday morning.

Landry announced his transition team, and that the transition would be based on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The governor-elect emphasized that his administration would be handled “differently” than previous ones.

“We are doing things different from how past administrations have done the transition, and certainly the way that they have governed,” Landry said. “The old way of doing things is, for the most part, out the door.”

The transition team will include:

Transition director Kyle Ruckert

Former U.S. Rep Ralph Abraham

Baton Rouge contractor Lane Grigsby

Shane Guidry, Chairman and CEO of Harvey Gulf Marine

Shreveport lawyer Tim Hardy

Lafayette businessman Steve Orlando

Former gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone

First lady-elect Sharon Landry

Landry will be sworn in as Louisiana’s 57th governor on Jan. 8, 2024.