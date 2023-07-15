PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, July 14, multiple explosions were reported at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said about 9:20 p.m. several explosions happened in the facility’s glycol (antifreeze) area, causing a fire. As of about 10:50 p.m., he said there were no injuries and all workers were accounted for. Stassi said the cause of the explosion is unknown, but something in the process went wrong.

Iberville Parish Council Office of Emergency Preparedness issued a half-mile shelter-in-place radius for residents near the plant.

That order lifted around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15. According to the Council’s Facebook page, Dow assured them it was safe to lift the shelter-in-place order, and the company will keep monitoring air quality, as is the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and a third party.

Louisiana 1 in front of the facility is still closed, but the following are open:

Highway 405(River Road)

Enterprise Road

Sid Richardson

Friday night safety precautions

According to a 9:48 p.m. update on the Council’s Facebook page, all plant employees were reportedly accounted for, and the shelter-in-place was a precaution until all danger is cleared. The post said Dow was monitoring air quality and not showing any readings.

At 11 p.m., the Council updated that the shelter-in-place would remain in effect until Dow said the fire was out at the plant.

Stassi said Louisiana 1 North and South were shut down from Plaquemine to Addis due to proximity to the plant.

LSP was assisting with the closures at Sid Richardson and Bayou Jacob.

At 9:57 p.m., Dow Louisiana Operations posted to Facebook: “We currently have a fire at our Dow Plaquemine facility. The event is being managed by our Emergency Operations Center and we are in contact with officials. All people are accounted for. As we assess this event and know more we will post updates on this page.”

At 11:20 p.m., the page updated with this message: “Dow’s Emergency Operations Center is working closely with local and state agencies to respond to the incident on our Louisiana Operations site. All personnel are safe and accounted for. Air monitoring has not detected hazardous materials in the air. We will update this page when we have more information.”

According to the Brusly Police Department, multiple explosions happened inside the chemical plant. No physical damage outside the plant or injuries have been reported at this time, police say.

Dow manufactures petrochemicals at four sites in Louisiana: Plaquemine, Grand Bayou, Hahnville, and Greensburg.

The following agencies assisted on site: Plaquemine Fire Department, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Plaquemine Police Department, Louisiana State Police and Addis Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.