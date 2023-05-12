UPDATE, 5/12/23, 9:40 A.M.: New Iberia Police has confirmed that the person found in the freezer was a manager at the establishment.

ORIGINAL, 5/11/23, 8:51 P.M.: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An unidentified person was found dead at a restaurant Thursday evening in New Iberia under conditions police called “suspicious,” authorities said.

New Iberia Police spokesperson Daesha Hughes said officers are on the scene at the New Iberia Arby’s investigating a suspicious death.

The body was found in the restaurant’s freezer, according to Capt. Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

No further details are available. This story will be updated as more information is released.