NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) recovered 14 missing and endangered children after a ten-week-long operation.

The Missing Child Unit of USMS worked with regional fugitive tasks forces and local law enforcement to identify and find at-risk runway children.

The operation covered the states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, which led to the discovery of children from Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes.

USMS officials said eight additional warrant-related arrests were made during the operation including three on-sight arrests and the seizing of a handgun that led to arrests of two alleged violent adult offenders in New Orleans.

“Protecting one of the most vulnerable groups in our community will always be a primary focus for us,” said U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana Enix Smith III.

