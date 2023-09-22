BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of law enforcement overseeing the legal process of northwest Louisiana were honored for their work at a luncheon Thursday afternoon.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana held its annual training and leadership luncheon at the Bossier Parish substation.

During the annual event, employees from the Shreveport and Lafayette field offices met to discuss their work and celebrate their accomplishments. Taskforce members were also awarded for their prosecuting efforts which include recovering stolen taxpayer money, investigating misconduct, and solving hate crimes.

“Law enforcement has a tough job and they’ve taken some blows over the years. Part of our job is to let people know about what good law enforcement officers we have in the district and try and work toward restoring credibility so people can believe in their local, state, and federal law enforcement officers,” said Brandon Brown, U.S. Attorney Western District of Louisiana.

Brown said his office is dedicated to preserving civil rights so he created a 15-person advisory panel to discuss any violations of civil rights.