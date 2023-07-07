SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Representative Mike Johnson is urging Louisiana citizens whose passports are coming up for renewal to start the process early due to high request volume.

“Across the country, passport offices are overwhelmed, and the State Department is currently receiving between 400,000-500,000 new applications every week,” Johnson said. “Any constituents in need of assistance are encouraged to reach out to my office as early as possible so we can do our best to help you in a timely manner.”

Johnson’s message also includes guidance to help Louisianans understand how to expedite the process depending on the application stage.

I. Those traveling in more than 30 days and have already applied for a passport:

Continue to monitor your passport application status on the official website.

Please note: The processing times for routine passports are 10-13 weeks from when the agency received your application. The processing times for expedited passports are seven to nine weeks from when the agency received your application.

II. Those traveling within 30 days and you have already applied for your passport:

My office can reach out to the passport agency that has your application to alert the agency of your date of travel and request they issue the passport before your travel date.

My office will continue to monitor and assist you until you receive your passport.

III. Those traveling within 14 days and you have applied for your passport and it is past the expected processing times (10-13 weeks routine, 7-9 weeks expedited):

My office can try to locate your passport and ask for it to be pulled and sent.

If your passport cannot be located or it cannot be shipped by your travel date, we can seek an appointment at a passport service center. At the appointment, a passport will be processed for you on that same day. For the appointment, you will need to bring all documents necessary for a passport. If the passport appointment is for a child, the child must be present at the appointment. The closest passport centers to our district are Dallas, Hot Springs, Houston, and New Orleans. We have no control over which center may have appointments at any given time.



IV. Those traveling within 14 days and have NOT applied for your passport:

It is too late for a routine or expedited passport to be issued.

Appointments are generally prioritized for those who are within processing guidelines who have not received their passport, but you may call the National Passport Service Center at 1-877-487-2778 (1-888-874-7793 TDD/TTY) and check for appointment availabilities. Wait times may be long, but this may be your best avenue to get your passport.

Call my office at soon as possible and we will try to assist you at 318-840-0309 in Bossier City or 337-423-4232 at Northwestern State University.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

V. If at any time your travel is a matter of medical emergency or similar extreme circumstance, we will work closely with a Passport Center to try to schedule an appointment for you regardless of application status.