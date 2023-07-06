Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon joined KTAL in the studio to share insight on best practices for protecting your property and possessions this 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

What is a “hurricane deductible”:

It’s a percentage of your damage, not your insured value. A typical home is insured for $200,000. A third of the homeowner’s insurance policies in Louisiana have a 5% hurricane deductible.

How to take a home inventory:

Walk through your house and document everything through photos including appliances, furnishing, carpeting, artwork, etc. in its undamaged state, so you can get your claim started as quickly as possible.

What to keep in mind when reviewing your insurance policies this season:

First, get flood insurance. Second, meet with your agent to discuss current coverage and have your updated contact information available in the event of damage. Lastly, if you get a check, cash it, as there’s no litigation involved. If the check is not adequate, file a supplemental claim.