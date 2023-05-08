SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana’s summer weather is here, which means for homeowners and renters alike, it’s termite season.

While termite extermination can cost homeowners hundreds and even thousands of dollars, one New Orleans-area homeowner has his own method for fighting off termites: a blow torch.

Dubbed by WGNO as the “Termite Terminator,” video captured by Slidell’s Kenny Bellau shows his own method of getting rid of the insects. Watch him in action in the player above.

Bellau says despite killing off hundreds of termites, the pests also played like the Terminator — they kept coming back.

Watch WGNO News at 6 p.m. for the full story.

Latest Stories