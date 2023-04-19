KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Survivor contestant and Keithville native died Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported Wednesday morning that 62-year-old Keith Nale died in his home in Keithville. Nale’s wife Dana said it was unclear what type of cancer he had.

Nale and his son, Wes, appeared on 2014’s Survivor: San Juan del Sur, where he reached the final four competition of the show before being voted off.

In 2015 he made a comeback to a different version of the show, Survivor: Cambodia, where he nearly made it to the finals again, but was voted off.

Two-time Survivor contestant Stephen Fishbach, offered his condolences on Twitter saying Keith was a delight and found so much joy in life.