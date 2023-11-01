SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After closing due to state budget cuts more than 10 years ago residents in northwest Louisiana will have access to a full-service customer service center to assist individual and business taxpayers with state tax matters.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue announced the reopening of the LDR Shreveport Regional Office Wednesday morning.

“The closure of our Shreveport office due to state budget cuts in 2012 deprived taxpayers in northwest Louisiana of a convenient option for in-person customer service,” Louisiana Secretary of Revenue Kevin Richard said. “The re-opening of the office provides the area with a vital resource for the resolution of a wide range of state tax matters.”

The Shreveport Regional Office will be open for walk-in customer service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., no appointments are needed.

Available services include:

Filing and paying business taxes

Submitting completed state individual income tax returns and making payments (staff can not assist with the completion of tax returns)

Boat registrations

ATC/Video Poker/Lottery/Driver’s License/Wildlife & Fisheries tax clearances

Payment plans

Special event registrations

Resolving bank levies and wage garnishments

The LDR Shreveport Regional Office is located at 910 Pierremont Road, Suite 312, Shreveport, La. 71106. Customer service can be contacted by phone at 855-307-3893.