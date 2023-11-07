NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crashes along Interstate 10 in New Orleans East left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Surrounding fog and smoke early Tuesday morning Nov. 7, has caused low to zero visibility for drivers.

According to NOPD officers, the fatal crash happened around 4:37 a.m. on Interstate 10 Eastbound at Michourd Boulevard. Officers say a man was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Officials with Total Traffic New Orleans are advising commuters to stay off the interstate between Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou. Westbound traffic has been diverted to Irish Bayou.

I-10 Eastbound has been reopened between Read Boulevard and the Interstate 510 exit. The eastbound lanes at I-510 remain closed as there are ongoing cleanup efforts from the earlier crashes.

NOPD officers are asking drivers to find alternate routes to their destinations until the interstate is reopened.

TTNO posted to X (Twitter) that as of 5:00 a.m., there were reportedly four crashes on the bridge with one individual trapped under a car.

If you find yourself driving throught the fog, traffic officials advise you not to turn on high beams as they will cause a glare, making it more difficult to see.

WGNO will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Latest Stories