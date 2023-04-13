SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers and EMTs are on the scene of a crash Thursday morning where a car ended up in a drainage ditch.

Around 8:13 a.m. first responders were called to the scene of E. Washington St. and Youree Dr. The car ended up in the bottom of a concrete drainage ditch. KTAL/KMSS crew at the scene say the first responders pulled a victim from the ditch.

Shreveport first responders make rescue after car crashes into ditch (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

A bystander says she was sitting at the traffic light at Youree Dr. and E. Washington St. when the grey car was waiting to turn left onto E. Washington. She says a truck and trailer were traveling down Youree Dr. and had a green light. When the car attempted to turn she says the truck struck the vehicle.

The woman says the grey car was thrown into the culvert and the man couldn’t get out of the car, then she called 911. He was responsive but shaken up when she and another woman checked on him. The woman says first responders used the jaws of life to open the car and brought a stretcher to bring him out.

When the first responders checked on the men in the truck, she says she overheard them say the men were bruised and had some bleeding.

Officials have not yet released the person’s condition or confirmed that others were involved.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.