SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Senator Greg Tarver is set to hold a news conference on Friday in Shreveport.
The conference will be held at J. S. Williams Funeral Home.
You can watch his message LIVE on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
by: Brittany Defran
