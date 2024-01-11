LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy says he is against the Louisiana Governor’s proposal for a close primary election.

For the past 50 years, Louisiana’s open primary elections system put candidates running for state and congressional office – regardless of affiliation – on a shared ballot.

Cassidy said he finds it “ironic” that the first Republican supermajority in both the Louisiana House and the Senate would take up this issue. Adding $90 million in unbudgeted state spending to change Louisiana’s primary system does not seem like it would be a high priority for fiscal conservatives.

“There was no disadvantage in our current system, but there’s a lot of benefit in spending $90 million on things that Louisiana needs, affirms Cassidy, “So my position on closed versus open: keep it open. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Let’s spend our money wisely. Let’s just not spend it on more elections.”

Cassidy says spending $90 million on elections is not the best use of funds and proposes that the money could be better spent elsewhere.

He says, “It’s like, would you rather spend $90 million on fighting crime or $90 million on new elections? $90 million on infrastructure, $90 million on teacher pay raises, $90 million on coastal restoration, or $90 million on new elections? I say this $90 million because that’s what it’s estimated to cost to put in this new system.”

Cassidy says the move away from the current nonpartisan system is ‘extremely unpopular.’

“I think this is why 97% of Louisianans in a recent poll say they’d rather use this money to build infrastructure, improve levees, hire more police—even provide a taxpayer rebate instead of having more elections,” says Cassidy.

One organization conducted a statewide poll in December, asking if pollsters “knew a closed primary system would cost at least $28 million more over the next decade, would that make you more or less likely to support changing to a closed primary system?” 60% said less likely.

Landry’s call for a special legislative session will take place from January 15 to January 23rd.