SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Experts say Louisiana will need to see much more rain before burn bans in the state expire.

Governor John Bel Edwards posted to his Facebook reminding residents the State Emergency burn ban remains in effect despite the small amount of rain seen. Experts say we need a lot more to make a difference.

According to the latest Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry update the Tiger Island fire is measured at 31,242 acres. First responders say the moisture from the rainfall helped but the next few days will return to dry conditions.

”Most of the rain did not make it to the ground, it would evaporate before it got there, We are thankful for the rain, but it did not make a lot of difference,” said Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry.

Strain says high winds and pre-storm conditions may have caused more problems for first responders.

Courtesy Louisiana National Guard Courtesy Louisiana National Guard Courtesy Louisiana National Guard

”Within 10 minutes we had 14 new reported fires seven of which were confirmed to be lightening and so much static and electricity those cause additional wildfires,” said Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry.

Strain says he would like to see about 5 inches of consistent rainfall in the month of September in hopes of ending all wildfires across the state.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is asking residents to survey their wildfire damage to help calculate the resources the state needs.