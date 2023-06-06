SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police’s website got an upgrade this month, making it easier to find information and contact them online.

New features on www.LSP.org include:

Increased accessibility for those with disabilities

Content translation available in over 100 languages

Online compliment/complaint portal

Recruiting links to applications, videos and FAQs

Departmental polices available for public viewing

Improved structure to allow for quick and easy access to essential information

The new online compliment/complaint portal allows the public to share any compliments or concerns regarding any employee, Department of Public Safety officer or trooper.

“Louisiana State Police is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement and serving the people of Louisiana with integrity and professionalism,” said LSP Lt. Melissa Matey in a release Tuesday. “Our new website represents our commitment to strengthening our relationship with the public and increasing transparency throughout the agency.”