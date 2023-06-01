SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – House Bill 131 which would allow anyone over 21 to conceal carry a firearm without a permit or training advanced in the Louisiana Legislature leaving many wondering if law enforcement officers will have to adjust.

The bill, referred to as ‘Constitutional Carry‘, was vetoed several times in the past few years. This time, the bill passed through the House and is awaiting a vote by the Senate Finance Committee.

“Constitutional carry is actually legal in 27 states,” State Rep. Danny McCormick said. “Every state that touches Louisiana has constitutional carry.”

The bill would give people the option to complete a free, online training course instead of traditional government-mandated training.

“The people are very good about handling their own freedoms and their own liberties,” McCormick said. “Ever since Louisiana has been a state, open carry has been legal. And the citizens of Louisiana have been very responsible with their constitutional rights. And there’s no reason to believe they wouldn’t be responsible with this.”

One law enforcement agency raised concerns during Tuesday’s session in Baton Rouge about the risk for officers in the field.

Shreveport Police Department Public Information Officer, Corporal Chris Bordelon said this bill will not significantly change the way they train their officers.

“When it comes to the changing of conceal carry or not conceal carry, that’s really something that we’re already preparing for,” Bordelon said. Most of our law enforcement officers, when they do come across somebody, do ask if that person is armed.”