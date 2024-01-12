LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor Jeff Landry signed an Executive Order Friday issuing a state of emergency due to the severe winter weather conditions expected to impact Louisiana in the coming days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) indicated temperatures are expected to plummet as the winter weather system dips across the south.

A wintry mix is possible in some areas and wind chills in the teens to near freezing are expected for central and northern Louisiana.

“We are encouraging everyone to prepare for these conditions and heed the advice of your local officials,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) stands ready to support our local emergency partners with any resources needed beyond their capabilities. Road crews are on standby in an attempt to keep our roads open.”