SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana natives gleam with pride as they put the finishing touches on the state’s float for the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Mike Abboud, designer of the “Explore Louisiana” float, said his inspiration in designing “The Jester,” which is the centerpiece of the float, was to bring Mardi Gras to Los Angeles. The 26-foot-tall jester has hydraulic controls and moving parts and is adorned with thousands of flowers.

From the volunteers who carefully applied thousands of flowers to Louisiana’s elaborate Mardi Gras-themed float to the world-renowned state heroes who will perform atop it; Louisiana is ready to shine during the New Year’s Day tradition.

Volunteer florists Lisa Dowles and Kirsten Verdin of Homer shared why they jumped at the opportunity to represent the state in this global showcase.

“The Rose Parade is obviously known for their fresh flowers on all the floats, and we do fresh flowers weekly,” Verdin said. “We mainly work in event florist work, and so we do a lot of weddings and events, and so when we heard the opportunity to volunteer was there, we jumped on it.”

Dowles said the parade’s storied history makes it very exciting to be a part of something she has watched since childhood.

“I think it’ll just be the coolest thing ever I’ve watched since I was a kid. I think it’s great and proud to represent Louisiana,” Dowles said.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungessor said the warehouse where the magic of float-making is happening is buzzing with energy.

“You get emotional. The energy builds up. You see so many Louisianans here volunteering – putting all the seeds, weeds, and flowers together. As it comes together, it’s really exciting,” Nungessor said.

Every year, the Tournament of Roses Parade has a central theme. This year’s theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language. Music is a language Louisiana speaks fluently.

Nungessor has not missed an opportunity to share the rich musical culture of Louisiana.

In the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, he brought out famed brass musician “Trombone Shorty” and Grammy winner Jon Batiste to ride atop the “Celebration Gator” float.

In this year’s parade, Nungessor is showcasing three generations of diverse musical talent and the wide-ranging genres that Louisiana artists cover with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitar legend James Burton, Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, and Cajun fiddler and Louisiana Music Hall of Famer Amanda Shaw.

As they make their way down the parade route, the performers will play Mardi Gras music as a tip of the hat to the start of the upcoming carnival season. Dozens of dancers will liven the performance with high-energy choreography.

“Louisiana is special, and the music is great, very fantastic. I was very, very fortunate and very lucky and God’s gift to be able to play with so many great entertainers in Louisiana,” Burton said.