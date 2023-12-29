SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A task force was convened by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff to provide data-driven feedback and make recommendations for needed criminal reforms to state lawmakers.

The group held five meetings starting in September and ending on December 28 with the presentation of the final report. A draft of the task force’s findings was published by the AG ahead of Thursday morning’s meeting.

Among the topics reviewed and discussed by the task force were laws around probation violations, felons with firearms statutes, recidivism, mental health, law enforcement recruitment and retention, and, of course, the growing problem of juvenile crime.

The report recognized that New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport, the state’s three largest cities, have among the highest per capita crime rates in the nation. It also acknowledged the ‘vital need for reform to our current criminal justice system’ and the need to address a gap in the reliable and comprehensive data throughout the criminal justice system relative to recidivism, successful rehabilitation programs for offenders, and prioritizing and protecting victims.

Louisiana’s incarceration, probation and recidivism problem

Data received by the task for from the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections showed that most inmates serve less than 15 percent of their sentences, and less than five percent of those incarcerated are serving sentences of less than 30 years. The average time served for a violent offense is less than six years.

The task force cited JRI, Louisiana Criminal Justice Reform Initiative, as a reason for the high rate of turnover and low sentencing mandates. The report claims that JRI reforms make it more difficult to revoke probation or parole sentences for violations during supervision, leading to a 50 percent reduction in probation revocations between 2016 and 2020.

As it relates to recidivism, the task force noted a 55 percent recidivism rate for habitual offenders, those with three prior felony convictions using calculations from the DPSC. To further support the need to revisit the state’s probation guidelines, the Louisiana District Attorney Association, LDAA provided data showing that JRI reforms have led to increases in arrests.

November 2017 – approximately 1,948 inmates were released from state custody, and as of October 31, 2022, 55 percent of those released were rearrested, resulting in approximately 2,445 arrests.

Even more startling, according to the report, is that one-third of those released were rearrested for violent crimes and sex offenses.

Juvenile crime and detention

In 2016 and 2017, the “Raise the Age” initiative was adopted by the state, raising the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 17.

Data from the Office of Juvenile Justice showed an increase between 2016 and 2023 from 1,408 to 2,199. OJJ data also showed an increase in the number of teens adjudicated (guilt determined by a judge) of homicide, assault and battery, sex offenses, and weapons offenses. Missing from the OJJ’s reporting is information on the number of juveniles transferred to adult court.

Also noted was the absence of data related to juvenile court dockets, information related to juvenile adjudication outcomes for serious offenses, and, most alarming, the total absence of information as it relates to juveniles who escape from custody.

Protecting and informing victims of violent crime

Gaps in data sharing and availability as it relates to victims of violent crime were also highlighted by the task force. Information such as how bail is set for particular offenses, concise criminal history of offenders, and even the case resolution and sentencing. These gaps, according to the task force, leave victims unaware and the general public largely unaware of how the process functions – especially as it relates to juvenile privacy laws.

Law enforcement recruitment and retention

There is a “dangerous shortfall” in police forces and sheriff’s departments throughout the state. The staffing issues are related to factors such as pay disparities, other career options, increased responsibility, and risks.

The task force provided five recommendations intended for lawmakers to consider during the 2024 Louisiana Legislative Session related to improving public safety. As Governor-elect Landry stated when announcing LSP appointments, he plans to call a special legislative session for lawmakers to address crime. No date or agenda was announced for that session.

The report concludes with a statement that read in part, “The Task Force strongly believes that these recommendations provide a tremendous opportunity to enhance public safety and security, to improve the lives of our fellow citizens, and strengthen our communities. The Task Force and its members stand ready to assist state legislators and the great citizens of Louisiana in achieving these goals.”

The regular session of the Louisiana Legislature is from March 11, 2024, to June 3, 2024.