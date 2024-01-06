SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana lawmakers will soon descend onto Baton Rouge to decide on a new congressional map after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said maps drafted after the 2020 census likely violated the Voting Rights Act.

Now, the state supreme court is asking lawmakers to redraw judicial district lines as well.

In a letter sent to Governor-Elect Jeff Landry and legislative leaders that was signed by five out of the seven justices, lawmakers are asked to redistrict the court’s election districts in an effort to create a second majority-minority district in the state.

The justices write the state supreme court has only been redistricted twice in more than 100 years, with the current districts not being updated in more than 25 years.

The redistricting deadline for lawmakers is January 30.