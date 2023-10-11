BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police will hold a news conference at the police training academy on Wednesday, Oct. 11, to update the public on the agency-wide transformational reform initiatives the department plans to implement.

The strategy was developed with The Bowman Group, a police and public practice consulting agency.

LSP hired the group last year to “drive organizational change.” State police said in March 2022 that consulting services would last through May 2023, and the $1.5 million price tag would be divided between the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

The top-to-bottom assessment was designed to look at: