SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution as severe weather and the potential for frozen roadway rolls into the state.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport is monitoring a cold front that is moving into Louisiana and said there is a potential for a combination of rain, freezing rain, ice, and snow to impact a portion of the state. This weather pattern could have an adverse effect on roads and cause issues for drivers.

Louisiana State Police advises motorists to stay updated with the latest weather forecast and travel conditions before venturing out onto roadways.

Freezing rain and sleet can cause roads, bridges, and overpasses to ice quickly – particularly when temperatures reach freezing. These icy road conditions could lead to road closures, which you can monitor using the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or by downloading the Louisiana 511 app.

In case the weather conditions do affect roadways LSP is providing tips for safe winter driving.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

Reduce your speed and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Increase your following distance behind other vehicles.

Do not use cruise control while driving in wet or icy conditions.

Anticipate stops, such as stop signs and traffic signals, and brake gently while stopping.

Be aware: ice may be difficult to see and is likely present on overpasses, bridges, and shady spots on the roadway.

If you encounter a skid, take your foot off the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control.

Use low-beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting.

Watch for slow-moving DOTD vehicles, as well as first responders.

Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained.

If barricades are set up to prevent passage on a roadway, LSP reminds you that it is illegal and unsafe to drive around barricades. Violators face fines of up to $500 and possible jail time.

Anyone who experiences difficulties or witnesses hazardous situations while on the roadway should notify the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from your cell phone or contact local law enforcement by dialing 911. Continue to monitor LSP’s social media accounts, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), for updated information regarding current traffic advisories, roadway conditions, and other significant notifications.