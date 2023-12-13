LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — A recent study unveils nationwide marriage and divorce; the top five highest and lowest rates may shock you.

Post-pandemic Louisiana divorce rates have significantly increased and hosted fewer weddings.

According to the study, Louisiana ranked fourth highest in divorce rates, sitting at 15.5%.

Attributing economic factors, like lower median incomes and higher poverty rates, may impact the longevity of marriages.

According to the study, the number one spot for the highest divorce rate in the nation is Mississippi’s 18.6%, followed by Maryland (15.9%), New Jersey (15.6%), Louisiana, and Nevada.

The study notes how 34.2% of Americans remain unmarried, giving several reasons, such as people seeing marriage as non-essential.

However, on the marriage side of the study, Arkansas ranked in the top five highest.

The study emphasized Arkansas’s traditional values and close-knit communities, lower cost of living, and rural charm as contributing factors.

The top five marriage rates included Maine leads with an impressive 51.8% marriage rate, followed by New Hampshire (45.5%), Indiana (44.1%), Vermont (45.3%), and Arkansas (40.8%).

Illustrating America’s divorce rates can be widely influenced by the distinctive cultural and policy-driven ethos of each state.

One of the most important factors influencing divorce rates in America is age. In youths aged between 15 – 19, only 1% of men and 1.1% of women are getting married.

Compared to a decade ago, fewer men and women are getting married before the age of 34 in 2021.

The study recognizes the cultural differences that 58% of Asian Americans are married, 7% divorced, and only 31% never marry.

52% of Anglo-Saxons (whites) are married, but 13% are divorced; 29% never married. For Black or African Americans, 30% of the population is married, 15% is divorced, and over half never marry.

Marriage and divorce rates are challenging and complicated to track due to multiple factors; education, lifestyle, religious beliefs, and time of year are also important influencing factors.