LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy claims that the Raise the Wage Act to increase the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour could result in the loss of 1.4 million jobs over 10 years.

However, a report by United Way found Louisiana residents are not making enough for basic necessities such as housing, childcare, food, transportation, health care, and a basic smartphone plan.

In Louisiana, a full-time worker needs to earn $13.38 per hour, and a family of four requires a combined wage of $33 per hour to cover expenses and maintain their living standards.

Cassidy reiterated that the Higher Wages for American Workers Act, would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $11.

The senator says his legislation would ‘create a slower phase-in for small businesses with fewer than 20 employees.’

(Source: Congressional Budget Office).

Under current law, the federal minimum wage is $7.25.

If the Raise the Wage Act is enacted in April 2024, the Congressional Budget Office’s legislation would raise the federal minimum wage in annual increments by July 2029.

In a press release, Cassidy rebutted that the CBO’s bill to increase wages would put the U.S. deficit over a ten-year period by $46 billion, with over half of the cost, $27 billion, coming from increased costs to Medicare and Medicaid.

“A higher minimum wage does not mean much to a worker who loses their job because of it. We need to have a responsible conversation about the minimum wage, but Democrats’ approach would hurt small businesses and take away opportunities from hardworking Americans,” says Cassidy.

CBO’s bill estimates a higher minimum wage would increase federal spending and cause interest rates to be slightly higher than they otherwise would have been over the 2024–2033 period.

Cassidy states the bill is ‘forcing American families to spend more money out of pocket at a time of high inflation.’