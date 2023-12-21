LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – A new study says Louisiana ranks the worst state in the U.S. when it comes to brain health.

Life Extension, the organization that conducted the study, analyzed seven metrics, including frequency of exercise, consumption of fruits and vegetables, amount of sleep, meditation, reading, parenting, and breastfeeding.

“Where Louisiana kind of fell a little bit short was in the metrics of fruit and vegetable consumption,” said Dr. Vanessa Pavey, Education Scientist for Life Extension.

When it comes to nutrition, she recommends getting two servings of fruit and vegetables daily. She also advised participating in activities that strengthen your memory.

“Another area where Louisiana could, you know, be aware of improving is just reading for fun,” shared Dr. Pavey.

Aside from leisure reading, she advises staying socially engaged or picking up additional hobbies.