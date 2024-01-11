LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — A new study researched which states offer the best access to elderly care, giving each state an overall ‘care score.’

The study considered variables such as the number of nursing homes, occupancy rates, monthly costs of private and semi-private nursing homes, percentage of nursing homes with zero deficiencies, and respite facilities per 100,000 residents.

Louisiana ranked fourth-best in elderly care nationwide, with an overall care score of 59.95.

The study conducted by home hospital bed provider SonderCare found there are 269 nursing homes per 100,000 residents in Louisiana, the 23rd highest in the U.S.

The nursing homes in Louisiana have an overall occupancy rate of 68%, the seventh lowest in America.

“Providing the best care for the elderly population is more important than ever, given that a growing proportion of Americans are living further into old age than they did previously,” commented CEO of SonderCare Kyle Sobko.

There is also a total of 81 respite facilities per 100,000 residents which ranks Louisiana as the 24th highest in the country.

A semi-private nursing home room costs $5,759 monthly, the fourth cheapest in America. A private nursing home room costs $6,060 monthly, the second most affordable in the country.

According to the study, the highest care score is Iowa, with a total of 412 nursing homes per 100,000 residents.

Overall, Iowa’s nursing homes have an occupancy rate of 71%. This means that 71% of the nursing homes in the state are occupied, which is the tenth lowest in the country.

“One of the most positive outcomes of this study was that the national average for the number of deficiencies in care homes in each state is low, with an average of 0.06%,” says Sobko.