NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwestern State University will close as a safety precaution as blistering winter weather passes through our area.

Currently, the closure is slated for Tuesday, January 16, and Wednesday, January 17 – they were already closed in observance of the MLK holiday on Monday.

The university posted the closure on its website saying, “It is with an abundance of caution that we have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday and Wednesday when there are possible power outages and dangerous driving conditions throughout the region,” said NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones. “We encourage everyone to monitor their local weather conditions and use whatever precautions are necessary during the hard freeze that is expected in the coming days.”

Administrators will decide on Wednesday whether or not classes will resume for the remainder of the week.

All essential employees are asked to come to work if weather permits.

The planned MLK Day celebrations on January 15 are postponed as well.