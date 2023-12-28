SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Keep Louisiana Beautiful is asking residents throughout the state to make a New Year’s resolution to do their part to keep the state pristine and clean.

Litter is a major issue across Louisiana. Whether the community is urban or rural – roadside litter, improperly discarded waste, and illegal dumping are present on streets and highways in every corner of Sportsman’s Paradise.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is asking residents to adopt one of 10 resolutions proposed by Keep Louisiana Beautiful. If you are really offended by litter, maybe consider adopting all ten.

“Litter hurts our economy, our environment, and our quality of life,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “By adopting one or all of these resolutions, you are doing your part to prevent litter and helping to let Louisiana shine.”

A recent study found that litter is not only unsightly it costs the state millions.

According to KLB’s findings from a roadside litter study, there are approximately 143.8 million pieces of litter on Louisiana’s roadways. The state’s population is 4,573,749 – that’s a lot of litter, Louisiana.

Another major source of litter is unsecured loads on the beds of trucks. About 17 percent of litter on roadways finds its way to the ground through items that fall off and are not recovered by the driver.

“Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s 2023 litter study revealed Louisiana is spending an estimated $91.4 million each year on litter abatement,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “We also found that 92% of Louisiana citizens believe that litter is a problem. It’s time to work together to address our state’s litter problem.”

Now that you are fully committed to addressing litter in your community head-on choose your resolution.

In 2024, I resolve to:

Bag my trash, tie the bag tight, and put a lid on my outdoor trash can.

Keep a garbage bag in my vehicle and dispose of my trash properly when I get home. This action helps prevent roadside litter Check the bed of my truck to ensure it’s free of trash and debris that could fly out and become litter. Secure my load with tarps, nets, and tie-downs when transporting large items in my truck or trailer. Get a travel ashtray. Keep my business parking lot free of litter and install trash receptacles when possible. Talk about the importance of not littering with my friends and family. Use fewer single-use plastics, like plastic water bottles and plastic bags. Sign up to clean up during Love the Boot Week, seven days of cleanup and beautification events happening April 20-28, 2024. Pick up litter when I see it.

If every proud resident of Louisiana takes the initiative to clear litter on their block, near their places of business or emphasize the importance of not littering with friends and family – we will see a difference.

For more information about litter abatement efforts and litter prevention in Louisiana, visit letlouisianashine.org