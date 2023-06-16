BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is warning all licensed Louisiana drivers that a data breach could threaten data.

The cyber attack affected MOVEit, a third-party data transfer service used to send large files.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, MOVEit is widely used nationally and internationally.

Officials said there is no indication that cyber attackers who breached MOVEit have sold, used, shared, or released the OMV data that was obtained during the hack. However, the office is urging all residents to take the following steps to safeguard their identities.

The OMV warns that Louisiana residents with a driver’s license, ID, or vehicle registration have likely had the data below exposed to the cyber attackers:

Name, address, social security number, birth date, height, eye color, driver’s license number, vehicle registration information, and handicap placard information.

The following recommendations should be taken immediately:

prevent unauthorized new account openings or loans and monitor your credit.

change passwords

protect tax refunds and returns with the IRS

check social security benefits

report suspected identity theft

If you suspect any abnormal activity involving your data, including financial information, contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit www.reportfraud.ftc.gov immediately.

GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to take media questions.