LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — A panel of federal appellate judges is giving Louisiana lawmakers until January 15th to draw new congressional maps.

It comes after a judge ruled earlier that the previous map likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the power of the state’s black voters.

“As I have said all along, Louisiana can and should have a congressional map that represents our voting population, which is one-third Black. This is about simple math, basic fairness, and the rule of law,” Governor John-Bell Edwards expressed in a media statement, “With the 5th Circuit’s action today, I remain confident that we will have a fair map with two majority Black districts before the congressional elections next year.”

Zach Schonfeld from The Hill reported,’ Louisiana is one of several Southern states whose maps have landed in the hands of the justices in connection with racial gerrymandering or vote-dilution allegations.’

Governor-elect Jeff Landry – who will be inaugurated January 8 – says he plans on calling a special legislative session to resolve the issue.