MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayors of Shreveport, Ruston, Monroe, and Vicksburg are set to announce major updates due to a $500,000 investment in the I-20 Passenger Rail at a joint press conference on Friday.
The Southern Rail Commission made an announcement on Friday, December 8, that the Federal Railroad Administration in Corridor Identification and Development Program is allocating funds to the milestone I-20 corridor project.
All four mayors are calling this progress historic and exciting for this multi-state project.
Having passenger rail service across North Louisiana, and connecting Dallas and Atlanta through Jackson and Vicksburg, would be both a joy and an economic blessing for Shreveport.Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux siad.
Implementing passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor will not only provide a connection to Vicksburg and major cities like Atlanta and Dallas but will also focus on much-needed safety and quality of life improvementsVicksburg Mayor George Flaggs said.
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy has expressed his commitment to investing in the AMTRAK I-20 corridor.
We look forward to having rail service from our city to all parts of this great country. I want to personally thank Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator John Kennedy, and Representative Julia Letlow for seeing the opportunities this rail service will bringRuston Mayor Ronny Walker said.
This transformative initiative is a testament to the unwavering dedication of Senator Bill Cassidy, the Southern Rail Commission, Amtrak, CPKC, LaDOTD, our state and federal delegation, and the collective vision of my colleagues, Mayors Walker, Arceneaux, and Flaggs who stand united in support. Together, we embarked on a journey that not only connectsMonroe Mayor Friday Ellis said.
communities but also fuels the engine of economic opportunity, ensuring a brighter, more interconnected future for all.