MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayors of Shreveport, Ruston, Monroe, and Vicksburg are set to announce major updates due to a $500,000 investment in the I-20 Passenger Rail at a joint press conference on Friday.

The Southern Rail Commission made an announcement on Friday, December 8, that the Federal Railroad Administration in Corridor Identification and Development Program is allocating funds to the milestone I-20 corridor project.

All four mayors are calling this progress historic and exciting for this multi-state project.

Having passenger rail service across North Louisiana, and connecting Dallas and Atlanta through Jackson and Vicksburg, would be both a joy and an economic blessing for Shreveport. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux siad.

Implementing passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor will not only provide a connection to Vicksburg and major cities like Atlanta and Dallas but will also focus on much-needed safety and quality of life improvements Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs said.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy has expressed his commitment to investing in the AMTRAK I-20 corridor.

We look forward to having rail service from our city to all parts of this great country. I want to personally thank Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator John Kennedy, and Representative Julia Letlow for seeing the opportunities this rail service will bring Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said.