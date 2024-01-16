SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana House Appropriations Committee moved in favor of a bill that would fund a change in the state’s primary election process if legislators pass the measure during the current special session.

Senator Bill Cassidy came out against the proposed legislation by Representative McFarland and called the costly measure “ironic” coming from a Republican supermajority.

The House Appropriations Committee is required by the Louisiana Constitution to fund elections and in following their legal requirement they moved in favor of providing the necessary funding for the elections – should the issue get the necessary votes for passage.

Many questions were asked during the hearing but two questions in particular were asked by all committee members – how much will this cost and do Louisiana voters want this change in the primary process.

The pollster responsible for the statewide polling of likely voters said changing the state’s election process is unpopular regardless of region, race, or party affiliation. Likely voters in Louisiana were asked three questions one related to a cost of $5.6 million, another at a cost of $28 million over the next decade – voters did not support either.

“As ya’ll consider the merits of the open vs closed primary there is not the market demand for it regardless of what you hear,” pollster John Couvillon said during the hearing.

The polls third question used the $28 million cost and asked voters where they would rather the money be allocated. Poll respondents said infrastructure – road and bridges, rebates to taxpayers, and police pay were preferred ways for the legislature spend the money.

Only 3 percent of respondents said the money should be spent on changing the way the state conducts elections.

Rep. McFarland rebutted the poll findings by pointing out that he saw a poll of Louisiana voters that indicated the exact opposite of Couvillon’s findings on Monday.

Elections are an annual expense, and McFarland’s legislation which has the support of Governor Landry, has no clear price tag attached to it. However, as the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court noted – Louisiana will spend big in the near future to change the state’s voting machines.

Another issue that is chronic in Louisiana and other states is recruitment of poll commissioners. The amount that poll commissioners is paid or an increase to lure a new generation of poll workers are not included in McFarland’s budgetary request.

Parish clerks of court, election commissioners, ballots are all expenses allocated by the legislature to the Secretary of State’s Office – paid for by taxpayers.

Committee members noted that there was no dollar amount on the bill only the $5 million presented by McFarland. When asked if the amount could change McFarland responded, “I don’t know that. By the estimate we have $5 million will suffice.”

The committee fulfilled its state constitutional requirement and Rep. Marcelle moved in favor of the bill asking that the author, Rep. McFarland, clarify in the language in the event that legislators reject the measure it is clearly stated that the money is not tangled in legislative red tape as this was another notable point of ambiguity in the bill.

Committee members noted that the merits of the bill will be debated by the legislative body and the committee’s focus was appropriating the funds.