SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it will allocate $1 million in funding to a project that would return passenger rail routes to the area.

The announcement was made Friday morning, and according to DOT, the 1-20 corridor connecting Meridian, Mississippi, and Fort Worth, Texas, will receive $500,000 in Corridor Identification and Development Program funding.

The funding will supplement other federal, state, and local funds that are committed to supporting the development of the scope, schedule, and cost estimates for preparation, completion, and documentation of service development plans for passenger rail service across the Gulf Coast and 1-20 corridors.

Acceptance of the projects into the Federal Railroad Administration program means that the project can anticipate future funding allocations and move seamlessly through each phase of development.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy helped push the appropriation along as a member of the Senate Finance Committee and as a lead negotiator in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The Southern Rail Commission has been steadfastly committed to expanding passenger rail service across our three states, and this grant allows us to continue our efforts in a more robust way as we get closer to the start of service along these corridors,” said Knox Ross, Chairman of the Southern Rail Commission. “We are immensely grateful to our partners at the local, state, and federal level, especially Senators Cassidy, Wicker, and Hyde-Smith, along with Congressman Graves and Carter, that have championed this work and advocated for the funding allocations that keep our projects moving forward.”