LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry officially endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

Landry announced the endorsement in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The great people of Louisiana overwhelmingly voted for @realDonaldTrump twice, and I stand with them. That is why I am honored to endorse one of the greatest Presidents in our country’s history, Donald J. Trump. President Trump helped us make history last year, as we ended 8 years of Democrat governance in Baton Rouge. With President Trump leading the Republican ticket in November, his America First platform will deliver sweeping victories across the country, from The White House to the State House. President Donald J. Trump will secure our border, protect our communities, and finally stop the rampant inflation so many hardworking Louisianans have endured. As your new Governor, I look forward to working with President Trump to Make Louisiana and America Great Again! Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry

Trump also made a video endorsing Landry during his campaign for governor last year.

“I am endorsing your Attorney General Jeff Landry for Governor. He has been a fantastic attorney general. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do,” said President Donald Trump